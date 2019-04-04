LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- A Lincoln County man is facing drug charges after an altercation involving a young girl inside a home Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies arrived to a home in the 1st block of Shelter Drive for a disturbance. Upon arrival, 38-year-old Jason Koperstynski said he had an altercation with a girl under the age of 12 inside the home.
The 38-year-old told officials the girl left the home with two other young girls before they arrived.
Moments later, investigators contacted the girl who said Koperstynski smashed her phone over a chair after he discovered she took a photo of drugs she found.
Koperstynski told deputies he "smokes a little weed" as the girl walked out of his master bedroom with a homemade pipe and white crystal rock-like substance.
Police said he later admitted that the items belong to him and there was meth in his bedroom and safe. Several drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, small plastics and scales were recovered from the home.
Koperstynski was charged with possession of a controlled substance and is being held on a $2,500 cash bond at the Lincoln County jail.
