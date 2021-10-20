Fight prompts large police presence at Confluence Academy

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There was a large police presence in downtown St. Louis after a fight at Confluence Academy Wednesday.
An “officer in need of aid” call was put out by St. Louis police just before noon. Several police cars went to the scene, blocking traffic in the 3100 block of N. 15th Street.
Police later told News 4 the large police presence was in response to a disturbance and that several juveniles were detained. There were no injuries reported, but officers believe EMS was called to the scene for a woman with chest pains.
