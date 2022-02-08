Fight over St. Louis County mask mandate back in court

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The battle over the mask mandate in St. Louis County will continue in court Tuesday.
The St. Louis County Council approved a mask mandate in January but that did not go over well with some residents or with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Schmitt then filed a lawsuit to fight the mandate.
At 9 a.m., the fight comes to head in court. When this mask mandate went into place more the positivity rate in St. Louis county was 37.9 percent. Now, the positivity rate is 21.8 percent.
About three weeks ago the courts backed County Executive Sam Page and the county's vote.
