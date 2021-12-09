Fight in kitchen at Lindenwood Park neighborhood restaurant leaves 2 men with cuts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men, ages 18 and 52, were found with cuts on them in Biggie's Restaurant on Wednesday evening.
Officers found the men inside the restaurant at 3332 Watson Road at around 8:30 p.m. with lacerations. Police said the suspect cut the youngest victim during a fight inside of the kitchen. The second victim attempted to break up the fight, resulting in him getting cut as well.
Both men were taken to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition. The suspect was located and arrested by officers on South Kingshighway a car crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
