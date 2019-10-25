MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Mehlville School District confirmed that at least 10 students were involved in fights both at school and off school property that are being called 'fight club.'
Seven of those students have received out-of-school suspension, and most attend Washington Middle.
Videos of the fights were shared on social media. Students said they saw videos on Snapchat.
Kelly Kernebeck said she learned about the 'fight club' from an administrator at her son's school, Buerkle Middle.
“They had said there were rules that they weren’t supposed to leave marks on each other, that they weren’t supposed to make contact with face or above the shoulders," said Kernebeck.
According to Kernebeck, the administrator showed her a video of her son in a fight with Washington Middle School students. Kernebeck said the students were at Mehlville High School for basketball tryouts. Her son was suspended for six days.
“I feel like my son’s punishment was in excess compared to what he is saying some of the other students have gotten," said Kernebeck. “I honestly don’t know if there should have been a punishment considering the fact that I don’t think it was a real fight and everyone was in agreement it wasn’t a real fight."
Kernebeck said it was clear the students were play fighting and doesn't have a big issue with that, though she said it shouldn't have been done at school.
“I think this is a lesson learned on you sharing on the internet," said Kernebeck.
The Mehlville School District isn't sure how many fights happened, though the assistant superintendent said no one was hurt and that even students who recorded the fights are being punished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.