ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police officers, fire fighters and emergency medical personnel from all over the St. Louis area will go head-to-head to raise money for families who lost their loved ones in the line of duty.
The 33rd annual Budweiser Guns n' Hoses event will be held Wednesday, November 27 at the Enterprise Center.
Officials said 30 male and female crew members met their opponents face to face on Tuesday in preparation for the big event.
The event, benefiting BackStoppers, is always held the night before Thanksgiving.
Last year, BackStoppers raised $800,000 in donations.
Tickets are available online or when you arrive to Enterprise Center the night of the fight.
