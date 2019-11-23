BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – There was a heavy police presence at Dave and Busters in Maryland Heights following a fight Saturday night, sources say.
Sources tell News 4 there was a fight inside the restaurant and as officers tried to break it up, more fights broke out. At one point, an officer required assistance.
The restaurant closed down early.
Other information was not immediately known.
