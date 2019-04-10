BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- At least one student is in custody after a fight broke out inside the cafeteria of Belleville West High School early Wednesday morning.
School officials said the fight was a result from an argument inside the cafeteria. No weapons were involved and no injuries were reported.
Several police cars were outside of the building. It is unknown how many students were involved.
Officials at Belleville West High School released the following statement below:
This morning at the beginning of school an argument led to a physical altercation in the Belleville West cafeteria. School staff and the School Resource Officer were present and responded immediately. Due to the large number of students present in the cafeteria, the School Resource Officer requested and received help which resulted in additional police presence at school. There were no weapons involved and no students or staff reported injuries during the incident. The school administration and Belleville Police Department are investigating, and students involved in this altercation will receive disciplinary consequences and potentially criminal charges as a result of their actions. We will provide further information as it becomes available.
