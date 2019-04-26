O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A fight between outlaw motorcycle gangs prompted a police response in O’Fallon, Illinois Thursday night.
According to the police department, around 6:05 p.m., officers were called to the Greenmount Harley Davidson on North Greenmount Road for a report of a fight in a progress at the dealership’s first “Bike Night” event of the year.
When officers arrived, the fight had ended but police said they determined that five to 10 members of two outlaw motorcycle gangs got into a physical fight. Police said the outlaw motorcycle gangs involved were the Hell’s Angels Motorcycle Club (and affiliates) and the Outlaws Motorcycle Club (and affiliates).
No serious injuries were reported. According to police, all those involved refused medical treatment.
For the safety of all those in attendance, the “Bike Night” event was shut down and all parties left without further incident, police said.
