ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two children were shot in south St. Louis Thursday, in an incident in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
According to Real Time Crime Center, the two victims are a 15-year-old and an 7-year-old. The 15-year-old reportedly suffered a graze wound, and the 8-year-old was shot in the side. The shootings happened in the 4000 block of Ohio.
Police on scene said two groups of juveniles had gotten into an argument after 4:00 p.m. The suspect retrieved a gun from a car and fired "a few shots," wounding the pair.
Police said it's not known how many children were involved in the dispute.
Editor's note: In the original version of this story, the children were identified by police as being 8-years-old and 16-years-old. The ages have been updated with new information.
