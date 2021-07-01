Two children, 8 and 16, were shot in the Dutchtown neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two children were shot in south St. Louis Thursday,  in an incident in the Dutchtown neighborhood. 

South St. Louis City shooting

According to Real Time Crime Center, the two victims are a 15-year-old and an 7-year-old. The 15-year-old reportedly suffered a graze wound, and the 8-year-old was shot in the side. The shootings happened in the 4000 block of Ohio. 

Police on scene said two groups of juveniles had gotten into an argument after 4:00 p.m. The suspect retrieved a gun from a car and fired "a few shots," wounding the pair.

Police said it's not known how many children were involved in the dispute.

Editor's note: In the original version of this story, the children were identified by police as being 8-years-old and 16-years-old. The ages have been updated with new information.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.