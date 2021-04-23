ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after shots were fired outside a north St. Louis County funeral home Friday morning.
At 10:54 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the Resurrection of Life Center at 1651 Redman Road.
Two people were attending a funeral service and were asked to leave when a fight occurred. A number of people fired shots and one man was hit. Officers found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police say.
No other information was made available. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
