ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Reports are emerging that a drug used to help combat the opioid crisis may not be available for doctors during the ongoing government shutdown.
Physicians are reportedly unable to get Suboxone, a drug used to manage opioid addiction.
However Chad Sabora, co-founder of the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery, says he believes physicians access to suboxone has not been affected by the partial government shutdown, but says that doesn't mean his fight to get those fighting addiction into treatment won't be affected eventually.
“We are not panicking right now. We're not in panic mode. Now, if the shutdown goes into February or early March then we're going to start panicking because we severely need that money,” he said.
The money he's talking about is federal grant money that goes to the Mental Health Department in Missouri and makes its way down to sober living houses. It’s also used to get people into treatment and provide medication.
Kathi Arbini lost her son to an overdose in 2009 and has been an anti-heroin addict ever since.
She doesn't take a stance over the political debate over the partial shutdown. She just wants it to end so those fighting drug addiction can get help.
“If there's a wall there's a wall, if there's not there's not. I just want everyone to get along, I don't understand why people aren't getting paid, but what I'm more interested in is the grant money. You can't have people clean and sober for ten months then take away their grant money,” Arbini said. “I think it's ridiculous. These people need their medication.”
If it does get worse, Sabora says it will affect his organization's efforts to get those fighting addiction off the street and into treatment.
