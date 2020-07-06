CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A fifth St. Louis County police employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
A commissioned police officer with the department tested positive for the virus, the department announced on Monday. It's still unclear how the officer was infected.
The fourth employee who tested positive works among the civilian staff in and around the St. Louis County Government campus in Clayton, police say. The employee tested positive early June and has since recovered and returned to duty.
Police say potentially affected work areas have been thoroughly cleaned and no other associated cases are currently known.
