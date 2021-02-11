JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Fighting back against critics of his state’s vaccine rollout, Missouri Governor Mike Parson on Thursday said leaders in the St. Louis area are misleading the public, taking aim at Dr. Alex Garza, who heads the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force.
The issue, Governor Parson said, is the perception that the state’s rural communities and counties are receiving more supply of vaccine, per capita, then St. Louis and Kansas City, the state’s largest metropolitan areas. Data provided by the state has consistently shown that a smaller percentage of the vaccine has been sent to the St. Louis region, then the percent of population. Data, provided Wednesday, showed the region that includes St. Louis received 34 percent of the vaccine, but is home to 37 percent of the population.
“Dr. Garza has made statements that are absolutely false,” Parson said. He has lived with fear and panic rather than a sense of balance and he completely ignores the diverse populations of our state.”
Parson said the St. Louis region has received its fair-share of vaccine doses, saying the region receives 15,600 doses weekly through the high throughput partnership alone.
“There are some out there who want to push the narrative that we are not efficiently and adequately administering COVID-19 vaccines, especially in the St. Louis area. This is simply not true. As you know we recently announced a partnership with selected hospitals in each region of the state to support high throughput vaccine distribution. The state is committing approximately 53% of our weekly vaccine allocation to these hospitals. In the St. Louis area, BJC, SSM, Mercy, St. Luke’s, St. Louis County Health Department makes up the Region C high throughput providers,” Parson said.
“These providers were chosen because those 65 and older, and those at high risk are more likely to have established connections with these hospitals and the hospitals have the infrastructure in place to administer it at a timely manner. Many want the public to believe that 15,600 doses in all that the St. Louis region received last week, but that is totally false.”
Missouri ranks 50th according to CDC vaccine distribution data.
This story will be updated.
