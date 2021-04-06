RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A deadly crash shut down all lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 near Big Bend in Richmond Heights Tuesday morning.
Fire crews were called to the highway around 8 a.m. to extinguish a semi-truck that caught on fire after colliding with another car. Sources tell News 4 that at least one person was killed. Other injury information was not immediately known.
The truck was hauling lumber.
Traffic on eastbound Highway 40 is backing up past Frontenac and onto Interstate 170. Police are directing cars stuck on the closed interstate to turn around if possible. It is unknown when all the lanes will reopen to traffic.
