ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A portion of southbound Interstate 170 closed in north St. Louis County Tuesday morning.
A crash with fire occurred on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 270 to southbound Interstate 170 around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. Hazelwood police told News 4 there were no known injuries.
The lanes reopened to traffic before 8 a.m.
