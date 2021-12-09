You are the owner of this article.
Fiery crash hampers morning commute in North County

A Thursday morning crash and tractor trailer fire caused interstate shutdowns in north St. Louis County. News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger had a live update on News 4 This Morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A crash closed a portion of westbound Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

The interstate was closed at Lindbergh starting around 5:45 a.m. Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 a tractor trailer involved in the crash caught fire. Delays and closures were also seen on westbound Interstate 170 before Interstate 270.

Lanes reopened and traffic started moving again in the area before 8:30 a.m. 

