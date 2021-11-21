ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An overnight crash has closed all lanes of WB I-64 near McCausland.
The crash. which involved at least two cars, happened around 3:15 a.m. One car caught on fire. All traffic westbound traffic is being forced off the highway at the Skinker/Clayton exit.
Injury information was not immediately known.
