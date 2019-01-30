O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri.
St. Charles County officials told News 4 two cars crashed into a median in the area and caught fire before 6 a.m .Wednesday. News 4 Traffic Anchor Laura Hettiger reported seeing flashing lights in the area.
It is unknown when the lanes will be opened.
News 4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is known.
