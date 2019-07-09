OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Video of a fiery boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks starting trending on social media Tuesday morning.
The video shows flames shooting from the boat after it crashed into the shore near the “Dog Days” restaurant in Osage Beach.
Comments on social media say there was a large tree floating in the lake nearby.
There were reportedly no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.