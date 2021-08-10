ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two North County men were charged in a triple shooting after an ongoing dispute over a video game and gun turned violent, officials said.
Ronald Jones, 25, of Jennings, and Rolandis Lindsey, 19, of Florissant, were both charged with three counts of armed criminal action and assault.
According to police, a man and his two children, ages 9 and 5, were injured when shots were fired in the 5200 block of Alabama shortly after 12 p.m. The man told police he walked out his front door and was immediately confronted by two men, later identified as Jones and Lindsey, who were both armed with guns. The men started firing at the 41-year-old and he ran back into his home after being struck in his shoulder.
Several gunshots entered the home and struck the man's daughter and son. The boy was shot in the chest and the girl was shot in the lower back. All three shooting victims were listed in stable condition after being transported to the hospital.
Surviellance video captured Jones and Lindsey driving off from the home. Both men were later taken into custody in the 4500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. in relation to the shooting. The men confessed to investigators that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a video game and the ownership of a gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.