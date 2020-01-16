Mug shot Antonio Taylor 011620

Antonio Taylor is accused of killing Gary Flemings at an abandoned Kinloch home in September 2019.

 St. Louis County Police Department

KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged after a man was found dead inside a vacant home in Kinloch in September 2019.

According to police, Gary Flemings, 40, worked for Antonio Taylor, 36, doing lawn care. Police said after a lawn mower and leaf blower belonging to Taylor went missing, the suspect was angered and expressed it towards Flemings.

Days later, on Sept. 28, Taylor allegedly drove Flemings to an abandoned building in the 8100 block of Lurch Avenue and shot him multiple times.  

Taylor has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.