KINLOCH, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect has been charged after a man was found dead inside a vacant home in Kinloch in September 2019.
According to police, Gary Flemings, 40, worked for Antonio Taylor, 36, doing lawn care. Police said after a lawn mower and leaf blower belonging to Taylor went missing, the suspect was angered and expressed it towards Flemings.
Days later, on Sept. 28, Taylor allegedly drove Flemings to an abandoned building in the 8100 block of Lurch Avenue and shot him multiple times.
Taylor has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.