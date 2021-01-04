PACOLET, SC (WYFF) – Remains of a human fetus were discovered inside the walls of a home in South Carolina.
The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was called to the home on Milliken Street in Pacolet Saturday after the skeletal remains were found. The home was undergoing renovations when the shocking discovery was made.
County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said the remains were likely inside the wall for a long time, perhaps decades. He said they will be submitted to a forensic anthropologist for examination.
