SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A 20-year-old Festus woman was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 270 in south St. Louis County Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer went off the highway and hit the guardrail and overturned. Marissa Nixon was thrown out of the car and died on the scene from her injuries. The crash happened in the southbound lanes on I-270 north of Gravois Road around 2 p.m.
MSHP said Nixon was an occupant in the car with four other people, including a 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl. Nixon was the only one without a seatbelt on.
The children suffered minor injuries while the two other adults, aged 22 and 39, suffered serious injuries.
No other information was released.
