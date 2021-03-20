STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old from Festus was killed in an accident on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County Friday evening.
Police say McKenna Templeton was diving a 2009 Ford Escape southbound on I-55 near mile marker 146 when she tried to change lanes. She rear-ended a tractor-trailer in the next lane before her car overturned and she was ejected. Templeton was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries.
The investigation into the crash in ongoing.
