JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) --- Authorities have identified a 34-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash in Jefferson County Saturday.
Around noon,Martin Morgan, 34, of Festus, was driving his Harley Davidson northbound on US 61 near Route M when it attempted to make a left turn.
The motorcycle struck a Chevrolet Equinox in the southbound lanes, police said.
Morgan was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
