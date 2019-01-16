gavel generic law judge
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 39-year-old Festus man has been convicted on several counts of child porn charges.

Jerris Blanks was convicted on one count of receiving child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

Authorities say he had more than 500 pornographic images of children on a computer and another 60 on a CD.

In 2011, he engaged with a peer-to-peer contact with someone who who turned out to be a St. Louis County detective.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

