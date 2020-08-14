FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Festus High School students has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter, Superintendent Link W. Luttrell said the school district was notified by the Jefferson County Health Department on Thursday about the positive test. The student was reportedly participating in fall sport practice and was last on the campus the morning of August 10.
The district said they are contacting anyone who was within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes of the infected person and those individuals will not be returning until their quarantine period is over.
Luttrell wrote that while it is unrealistic to believe this will be the district’s only positive coronavirus case this school year, he has “no doubt that by continuing to partner together we will remain ahead of all challenges that come our way as we battle the ongoing pandemic while striving to maintain some sense of normalcy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.