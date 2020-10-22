FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A football player for Festus High School has been accused of rape.
Austin Anderson, 18, of Herculaneum, allegedly sexually assaulted a female in a room at a friend’s house in June. According to court documents, the female repeatedly rejected Anderson’s advances, but he continued sexually assaulting her.
Following the alleged crime, the victim stayed in her room for three days. She later told her mother about the incident. Her family contacted police on August 23, authorities said.
Anderson has been charged with rape in relation to the case.
In September, Anderson was named the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Athlete of the Week after running for a 90-yard touchdown.
