FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An attack between an intoxicated son and his mother lead to a deadly shooting inside a home in Festus Sunday, police told News 4 Tuesday.
Police identified the deceased as 29-year-old Preston Alexander Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, Alexander, who police say was intoxicated at the time, got into an argument with his 59-year-old mother just before 4 a.m. inside the home in the 100 block of Olive Street.
During the argument, Alexander reportedly attacked his mother and began strangling her.
That's when police said Alexander's 63-year-old father picked up his handgun and struck him on the head with the butt of the gun after witnessing the attack. Police said Alexander jumped up and tossed his dad to the floor.
While his father was on the ground, Alexander climbed on top of him and shouted "You messed up now. I'm going to kill you.", police said.
Alexander reportedly began to strangle his dad who then fired his gun, ultimately killing his son.
Investigators brought the 63-year-old man in for questioning but he released later.
No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
