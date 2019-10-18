FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Festus are working to identify the attacker who ran up to a daycare worker and tackled her to the ground Wednesday morning.
The incident happened outside the Wee Care Learning Center, in the 800 block of American Legion Drive in Festus.
"I'm scared, I am literally shaken but I will, I will get through this," said the victim who asked News 4 to not reveal her identity for her safety.
The woman said Wednesday she parked her car next door at the American Legion Post because the daycare parking lot was to be used for an event later in the day. She said as she walked across a field to get to the daycare, she saw a man across the street walking in the opposite direction.
"And I even spoke to the person, like, 'hey how you doing you know,' Then the next thing I knew I was on the ground,” she said.
The woman said she started kicking and screaming and the man got up and ran away into the woods. Police believe the attack was random and there’s no indication of the attacker’s intentions.
"He didn't try to take anything from her, didn't try to touch her in any way," said Corporal Jessica Griffaw.
The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’ 10” tall, with a bushy beard and wearing a dark colored puffy jacket.
Police believe the suspect may frequent the area and are asking the public to call if they seem someone matching the description.
Daycare employees periodically receive training on how to respond to various types of emergencies, as well as personal safety.
"The police officer even told me, she said I probably saved my own life by screaming," said the victim.
The director at Wee Care Learning Center, Kathy Poss, told News 4 that she’s reviewing all procedures and safety protocols to find ways to improve the safety of employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.