FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Amber Alert for a missing 5-month-old was canceled just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Festus Police Department
The Amber Alert was issued early Thursday morning after 5-month-old Carl Copeland Jr. was believed to be taken by his mother from the 720 block of Delmar Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
At the time he was taken, police were told by family members that Copeland’s mother, Margaret T. Reuther, left the home with the infant after getting in an argument with his father. Investigators believed Reuther was en route to a relative’s home in Ellisville.
According to family members, Reuther made statements that she was going to harm her son and then herself. She had reportedly been diagnosed with a mental illness and was not believed to be taken her prescribed medication.
At the time of the Amber Alert, police said they were searching for a black Ford Focus. Around 8 a.m., the Festus Police Department held a press conference, during which they said the vehicle connected to the Amber Alert was found near South Kingsighway and Tholozan.
A short time after the vehicle was found, Reuther was found at an address in St. Louis. Investigators on the scene determined Reuther was not a threat to her son and he was not in any danger.
