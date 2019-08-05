CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say that for the second year in a row, a festival-goer has died at Lollapalooza.
Melissa Stratton, a spokeswoman for Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, says the attendee was taken from the event in critical condition Saturday night and died at a hospital. She says the circumstances surrounding the death are still being investigated.
The four-day music festival was held in Grant Park.
Last year, 16-year-old Evan Kitzmiller, of Mundelein, died after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza. His mother said he had a seizure and his heart stopped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.