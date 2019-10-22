FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Georgia Cotton says dealing with a basement that flooded in August has been the worst experience of her life.
“I am totally devastated,” said Cotton.
Cotton started recording video after hearing her glass sliding door crack from mounting water pressure.
“I don’t have a hot water tank, I don’t have a furnace, I don’t have a patio door, I don’t have anything,” said Cotton.
She says she started having water problems in her basement in 2016, after learning her neighbor who lives up a hill, installed his own drainage system.
Now when it rains, she says it pours down the hill and into her patio area creating a pool of water.
News 4 asked Ferguson officials how Cotton’s neighbor was allowed to install his own drainage system. City officials didn’t want to go on camera but said they’ve had problems with the homeowner for years.
Public records show the property in question belongs to Michael Person. Ferguson says Person was cited in 2016 a couple of times for the water run-off issue.
The city says he never complies, and then when the cases are handed over to the court system, the city says a judge either dismisses the case or stays the warrants when Person doesn’t show up to court.
Because of the ‘No Trespassing’ signs on his property, the city says they are not able to go on his property.
News 4 also could not get access to Person to get his side of the story. A phone number that we found for him has been disconnected.
Ferguson city officials believe he built the drainage system without getting the required permits.
Cotton says she just doesn’t have the money for repairs and she isn’t covered by insurance.
A court hearing for Person is scheduled for next week.
The city says they hope the court rules in their favor so they can get on his property to see how to go about fixing this problem.
