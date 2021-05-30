NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Ferguson woman was arrested after an argument at a North County bar turned deadly overnight Saturday.
According to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, 24-year-old Delece Lee, of Ferguson, Mo., got into an argument with a group of people at 12:15 a.m. inside the II Bar in the 10000 block of West Florissant. The argument continued into the parking lot where Shakur allegedly grabbed a gun and fired it into the crowd of people she thought were involved in the earlier dispute.
Investigators said that triggered an exchange of gunfire which led to four people being wounded. Kyree Shakur, 23, died from his injuries. One man was critically injured and two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Lee was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said it is not known if the bullet from Lee's gun struck any of the victims. She is being held at the St. Louis County jail on a $250,000 bond.
