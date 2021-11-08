FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - It has been more than seven years since the shooting of Michael Brown triggered unrest in Ferguson.
The pain remains very real for the Brown family. The documentary "Ferguson Rises" explores Brown's death through the eyes of his father, Michael Brown, Sr.
The documentary airs Monday night at 9:00 p.m. on PBS. Before the premier, a virtual town hall will be held with the director.
