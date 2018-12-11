FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Ferguson police are looking for the public’s help finding a missing endangered woman.
Charday Davis, 27, was last heard from on December 8. Davis is a black woman, standing 5’3, 138 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.
Police believe she may be with her boyfriend Phillip, who is a black male.
Anyone who as any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact 9-1-1 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.
