FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Ferguson police are looking for a 21-year-old woman who went missing at midnight Wednesday.
Dashe Monique Moses, who is 5’6, 120 pounds, suffers from depression and axiety and had made suicidal statements.
Police say she was last seen wearing a black tee shirt and black leggings.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.