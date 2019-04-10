Dashe Moses

Dashe Moses

 Ferguson PD

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Ferguson police are looking for a 21-year-old woman who went missing at midnight Wednesday.

Dashe Monique Moses, who is 5’6, 120 pounds, suffers from depression and axiety and had made suicidal statements.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black tee shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.