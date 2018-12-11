FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ferguson police have canceled an Endangered Person Advisory after the woman was found safe.
Charday Davis, 27, was reported missing on Dec. 8.
During the early morning hours on Dec. 12, police said Davis had been found and was in good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.