FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Former Ferguson police officer Jesse Kline was arrested in Maplewood on Friday after allegedly following a woman to a St. Louis County home and threatening a man with a gun.
In November 2017, Kline followed a former girlfriend to a man's house in St. Louis County, police say.
According to charging documents, Kline entered the backyard of the home and pointed a gun at the woman and the man.
During the confrontation, Kline allegedly ordered the man to follow demands. When the man did not comply, Kline poked the barrel of his gun to his chest.
Police said Kline fled the scene shortly after the incident, shouting vulgar names at the woman.
Both victims told police that they feared for their lives. Ferguson police say Kline has been fired as a result.
Ferguson Chief of Police Delrish Moss released the following statement:
"I am disappointed and disheartened that former officer Jesse Kline was arrested by the Maplewood Police Department earlier today. Mr. Kline is accused of conduct that is unbecoming of a police officer and as a result, he has been terminated.
While Mr. Kline is entitled to the presumption of innocence, we take these allegations very seriously.I will not tolerate any conduct that discredit this organization. Any time a law enforcement officer is accused of tarnishing this badge, it is an embarrassment to all the honest, hard-working members of this great profession who work, day in and day out, to protect and serve with integrity.
The allegations surrounding Mr. Kline are in no way a reflection of the hard working men and women of the Ferguson Police Department."
Kline has been charged with first degree stalking, unlawful use of a weapon, and fourth degree assault.
He is currently being held on a $50,000 cash only.
