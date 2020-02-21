FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Ferguson are continuing to investigate after two people were killed in a crash on Valentine’s Day.
Avner Rogers, 25, and Lalark Gouse, 24, were killed during the crash in the 1700 block of Winward Court. Two other people were critically injured.
A week after the double fatal crash, police said they were still collecting evidence that could help provide them a clear picture of what happened. They also said some of the information is sensitive and will not be discussed publicly.
“We understand there are important questions that need to be answered correctly and when appropriate we will provide additional information,” Chief Jason P. Armstrong wrote in a press release.
Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Ferguson Police Department.
