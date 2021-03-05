FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Ferguson police chief is putting together a birthday parade for a young cancer survivor.
Paydenn was diagnosed with stag 4 neuroblastoma in July of last year. On Saturday, Ferguson residents and supporters will hold a birthday parade for her as she turns 6.
Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong organized the parade. It will start at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church at 333 N. Florissant Rd. and then proceed west down January Avenue.
Paydenn and her family will be greeting people at the corner of January Avenue and Warfield Drive.
Police cars and fire trucks will take part of the parade. People are welcome to drop gifts off at the Ferguson Police Department before the parade. Officers will deliver the gifts to the family as they will not be directly interacting with people. People can also donate through this GoFundMe page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.