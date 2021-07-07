FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong is heading back to his hometown after stepping down from the department.
According to the Apex, North Carolina Police Department, Armstrong will begin his duties on Aug. 2 accompanied by a meet and greet with the community.
“I never imagined my career journey would land me back in NC,” said Armstrong. “My parents still live in the same house I grew up in, in Fayetteville, and my wife's parents also live in the area. The great things on the horizon for Apex and the benefits of having our family close by made this the right opportunity at the right time."
The Tar Heel State native began his law enforcement career in 2001 with the Forest Park, Georgia Police Department. He rose through the ranks at the department, eventually being named Interim Chief of Police. Armstrong joined the Ferguson Police Department in 2019.
