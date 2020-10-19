FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Young ballplayers in north St. Louis County will soon be able to play on the field of their dreams thanks to a huge upgrade by The Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program, which works alongside Major League Baseball.
Each year they award modern, playable youth baseball and softball field refurbishments to local communities. Ferguson Parks & Recreation was one of only four community organizations in the country to receive the grant.
"For something good to happen in the community, it just helps lift everyone's spirits involved," said Ferguson Director of Parks & Recreation Dave Musgrave. "Over the past three, four years, the amenities offered there have kind of went downhill due to budget restraints."
They came across The Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program earlier this year and applied for the grant. The panel involved in the selection process included Olympic Gold Medalist and MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Jennie Finch. They were so moved by Ferguson's request for help that they chose them over nearly 500 other applicants.
"They were definitely of need," said Finch. "It was so much fun to hop on a call with the youth of the community, just to see their faces light up and how excited they are to have a decent field now to go out and play on."
The program provided products and services, with a value up to $50,000, renovating their existing ball fields with an infield makeover, and more enhancements such as new pitcher's mound and home plate.
While they finished the renovations last month, due to the pandemic, they're hoping to do a ribbon-cutting for the fields this coming spring, just in time for the baseball and softball season.
"It just brings more eye-appeal and it's more encouraging for them to be able to participate in an environment that's more appealing," said Musgrave. "It gives them a little pride in the community I think."
