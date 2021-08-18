Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot and killed a man during an argument in Ferguson Friday night.

Garry Rodgers mugshot

Garry Rodgers is accused of killing Austin Phillips on July 16, 2021 in Ferguson.

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A murder suspect is in custody after spending a month on the run.

At-large warrants were issued last month for Garry Rodgers. The 24-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Austin Phillips on July 16 near the intersection of Highmont and Gage Drives. The fatal shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. after Rodgers and Phillips, of St. Ann, reportedly got into an argument.

Honda wanted in Ferguson homicide

Shortly after Phillips' death, police released Rodgers' photo and a picture of the black Honda Sedan he was last seen driving in hopes of locating the suspect. A reward of up to $5,000 was offered to anyone with information that led to Rodgers' arrest. On Tuesday, the suspect was arrested in the City of St. Louis.

