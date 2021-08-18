FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A murder suspect is in custody after spending a month on the run.
At-large warrants were issued last month for Garry Rodgers. The 24-year-old was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 26-year-old Austin Phillips on July 16 near the intersection of Highmont and Gage Drives. The fatal shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. after Rodgers and Phillips, of St. Ann, reportedly got into an argument.
Shortly after Phillips' death, police released Rodgers' photo and a picture of the black Honda Sedan he was last seen driving in hopes of locating the suspect. A reward of up to $5,000 was offered to anyone with information that led to Rodgers' arrest. On Tuesday, the suspect was arrested in the City of St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.