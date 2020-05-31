FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The mayor of Ferguson has issued an early 8 p.m. curfew for Sunday as a result of Saturday night's violent protest.
Mayor James Knowles released the executive order Sunday afternoon saying, "all persons shall remove themselves to and remain in their places of residence, remain off and away from public streets, sidewalks, parks and all other public or open places."
This comes as a result of a violent Saturday night where agitators throw rocks and fireworks toward the Ferguson Police Department and used baseball bats to smash the windows. A total of seven officers were injured as a result. Police said no one was arrested Saturday night.
[READ: 7 officers hurt after Ferguson protesters hurl rocks, fireworks at police]
People marched peacefully all around St. Louis earlier Saturday until a new crowd arrived just before 10:30 p.m to Ferguson and things took a turn.
The curfew goes into effect Sunday at 8 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an Executive Order on Saturday to declare a State of Emergency in Missouri due to civil unrest.
