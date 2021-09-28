ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Ferguson man died after crashing in north St. Louis Monday.
At 11:45 a.m. a Chevrolet Impala that was speeding on Goodfellow rolled over several times, ejecting the driver, according to St. Louis police.
The driver was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. He was identified Tuesday as 20-year-old Oczavion Smith.
