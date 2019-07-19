ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a shooting Thursday in the Lewis Place neighborhood.
The shooting was reported just after 10 a.m. in the area of Newberry Terrace and North Taylor near Beckett Park.
A group of people were walking down the sidewalk when, according to police, a white car pulled up and the people inside started firing.
Witnesses reported hearing more than 30 shots fired.
"I heard these rapid popping sounds. They sounded like firecrackers but then they got more heavier and more rapid," said neighbor James Miller. "I came out of the front door of my house and I look across the park and I see the little recreational kids and they were hurriedly running this way."
A group of kids had gathered for a youth Bible study in the park that morning and they can be seen on video fleeing as the attack happens.
Investigators believe assault style rifles were used.
One man was killed in the shooting and another man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Friday morning, police identified the deceased as 20-year-old Armando Winston, of Ferguson. The injured 22-year-old was listed in critical, stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
