ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing charges after a woman was fatally shot earlier this month in Midtown.
Police said 22-year-old Tyra Harris was found shot in the back just south of Delmar Blvd in the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard Drive around 6:50 p.m. around Oct. 13. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Oct. 30, police announced that David Aaron, 24, of the 1300 block of Sharondale Circle, had been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in relation to Harris' death. Bond for Aaron was not allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.