St. Louis Police officers found a woman fatally shot in the back Sunday evening in Midtown.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing charges after a woman was fatally shot earlier this month in Midtown.

Police said 22-year-old Tyra Harris was found shot in the back just south of Delmar Blvd in the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard Drive around 6:50 p.m. around Oct. 13. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mugshot David Aaron 103019

David Aaron, 24, is accused of killing Tyra Harris in the 2900 block of Samuel Shepard Drive on Oct. 13, 2019.

On Oct. 30, police announced that David Aaron, 24, of the 1300 block of Sharondale Circle, had been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in relation to Harris' death. Bond for Aaron was not allowed.

