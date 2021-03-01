ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges after allegedly killing a 20-year-old woman at a north St. Louis City home in June.

Carmen Pawnell was found shot to death in the 4800 block of Carter on June 29, 2020. “She just turned 20, my baby didn’t get a chance, he took her away,” Valeria Bell, Carmen’s mother, told News 4 at the time.

“Just graduated and we were trying to help her get work and she went and joined a church, gave her life to Christ, and then this happened," Frank Bell, Carmen’s father, said.

Police previously said Pawnell was killed by a man she was dating. “This man sat in my front room and shook my hand, ate at my table, then took my baby’s life that’s no good to me,” Frank Bell recalled.

The Bells told News 4 there were no signs the man was violent toward their daughter. When police told them what led up to her murder, they were stunned. “A T-shirt, that’s what the detective said, a T-shirt, an argument over a T-shirt, he shot my baby down over a T-shirt,” the Bells said.

When News 4 spoke with the Bells days after their daughter was killed, the couple expressed frustration because there hadn’t been an arrest in the case. On March 1, 2021, police announced that John Thomas Albert, 24, of Ferguson, had been arrested and charged with murder and armed criminal action in the case.